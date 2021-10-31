Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,211 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 379,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.