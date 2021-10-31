Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 31,583 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $413.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

