Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,953 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pontem were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,837,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Pontem Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

