Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,655 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

