Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 385,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

