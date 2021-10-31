Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.72 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.74 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -218.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

