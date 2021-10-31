Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.