Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $124.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.21 million to $138.98 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $587.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.09 million to $633.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $745.00 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.02 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $930.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

