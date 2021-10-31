Scor’s (SCRYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.