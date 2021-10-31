Scotiabank Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$47.50

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.08.

TSE FN opened at C$41.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

