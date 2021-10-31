Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce sales of $45.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $50.77 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $19.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $148.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $159.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.44 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $185.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 5,006,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

