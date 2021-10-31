Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.11 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

