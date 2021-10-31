Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Neutral

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 761,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

