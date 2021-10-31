Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

TSE SES opened at C$5.73 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

