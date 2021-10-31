Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.18 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,678,522 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.02. The company has a market capitalization of £394.54 million and a PE ratio of -16.97.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

