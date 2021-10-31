Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SKHSY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. 21,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,710. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Sekisui House has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $22.31.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

