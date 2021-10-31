Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 268,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,777. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

