Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SLSDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 268,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,777. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Select Sands Company Profile
