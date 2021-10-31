Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $180,037.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

