Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $180,037.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50.
- On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.
Shares of SMLR stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.