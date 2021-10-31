Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Acquires £33,600 in Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £54.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Serabi Gold plc has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.96.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

