Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Acquires £33,600 in Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £54.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Serabi Gold plc has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.96.
About Serabi Gold
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.