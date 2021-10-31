ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3,188.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.33.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $697.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $698.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.