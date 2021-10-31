ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $715.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $715.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $703.33.

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day moving average of $573.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $698.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

