Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shawcor stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

