Sheila A. Stamps Sells 7,875 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 873,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

