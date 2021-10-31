Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,896,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.