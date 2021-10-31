Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SHQAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 15,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

