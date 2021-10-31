Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
