Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

