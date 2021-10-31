SHIELD (XSH) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $185,657.16 and approximately $63.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,280.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.14 or 0.06954372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00312526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00962340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00089113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00267998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00233523 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

