Shopping Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Shopping has a market cap of $41.98 million and $1.50 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $45.30 or 0.00074990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

