Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vast Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.80 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.03.

In other news, insider Paul Fletcher acquired 365,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

