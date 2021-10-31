Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 778.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.40. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

