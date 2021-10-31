Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON SYS opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.94. SysGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

