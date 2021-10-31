Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON SYS opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.94. SysGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00.
SysGroup Company Profile
