Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 146.3%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.78. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $67.11.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.
