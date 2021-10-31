Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 146.3%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.78. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGESY. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

