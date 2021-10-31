Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Decreases By 66.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

