Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Decreases By 54.6%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.66 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

