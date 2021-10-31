Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Decreases By 34.4%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BLHEF remained flat at $$158.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. Bâloise has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $158.50.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

