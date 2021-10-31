Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Declines By 33.1%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

