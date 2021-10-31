Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 57.8%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.59.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

