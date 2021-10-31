Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Increases By 57.8%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.