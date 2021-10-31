Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Drops By 46.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. CVRx has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Equities analysts predict that CVRx will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

