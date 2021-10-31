Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Grows By 88.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

