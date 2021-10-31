Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Drops By 62.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Shares of EFL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

