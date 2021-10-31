Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Expands By 144.0%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the September 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.