Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 72.0%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.