Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Drops By 48.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAD opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $84.92 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

