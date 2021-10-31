Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 139.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 241,864 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

