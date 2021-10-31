Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 35.4%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.79. 48,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,977. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

