Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rises By 73.3%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $159.31. 13,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $92.70 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

