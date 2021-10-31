Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rises By 73.3%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $159.31. 13,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $92.70 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

