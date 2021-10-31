Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Grows By 96.6%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 292,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 362,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $394.95 million, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

