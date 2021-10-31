Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Rises By 50.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INBP opened at $1.06 on Friday. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 80.87% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

