Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Declines By 56.0%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,401.0 days.

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

